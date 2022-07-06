Seniors Festival grants available

Grants of up to $10,000 are on offer from the NSW Government to encourage community groups and organisations to take part in the 65th annual NSW Seniors Festival.
Applications are now open for funding to host events and activities as part annual event. Minister for Seniors Mark Coure said community organisations looking to apply should make sure all seniors are able to join in.
"These grants give an opportunity for local organisations and groups to join in this massive celebration and help seniors connect with like-minded people, meet new friends, and even rekindle a passion for an old hobby," Mr Coure said.
The Seniors Festival will run from February 1 to 12, 2023. Applications for grants are open from July 4 to August 1, 2022. To apply and for more information visit www.nsw.gov.au/seniors-festival.
