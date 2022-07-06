Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Community/Your news

Seniors Festival grants available

July 6 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Seniors Festival grants available

Grants of up to $10,000 are on offer from the NSW Government to encourage community groups and organisations to take part in the 65th annual NSW Seniors Festival.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Your News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.