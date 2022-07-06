Part of Hexham swamp will be formally recognised as an Aboriginal place, the state government has announced.
Experts hope artefacts and burials found on and around Rocky Knob have the potential to contribute to understanding of Aboriginal cultural practices in the Hunter and more broadly.
Heritage NSW executive director Sam Kidman said Rocky Knob near Fletcher and its surrounds had been acknowledged as a culturally significant area to the Pambalong clan of the Awabakal nation.
The Awabakal Local Aboriginal Land Council's Peter Townsend said it was known for "spiritual, cultural, and aesthetic values".
