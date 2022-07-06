Anna Bay Tavern Fishing Club has donated a total of $10,000 to 10 Port Stephens organisations.
At its June 26 weigh-in, club members welcomed representatives from the charitable groups it nominated to donate funds to.
These included Anna Bay public School P&C, Port Stephens Koala Hospital, Anna Bay Scouts/Girl Guides, Port Stephens Suicide Prevention Network, Marine Rescue (Nelson Bay and Lemon Tree Passage units), Anna Bay Fire Brigade Lifestyle Solutions and Hunter horse Haven.
A celebration was also held for Anna Bay Tavern Fishing Club president Paul Dooley, who has marked 10 years with the group.
A founder of the club, Mr Dooley started off as weigh master and filled different roles through the years.
The family-friendly fishing club is open to new members.
The club year runs from July to June.
More details at annabaytavernfishingclub.com.au.
