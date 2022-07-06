Port Stephens Examiner
11 Port Stephens sporting groups to share in $50,000 Local Sports Program grants

Updated July 10 2022 - 4:06am, first published July 6 2022 - 11:00pm
SUCCESS: Port Stephens MP Kate Washington with Nelson Bay Croquet Club president David Wilson and members. The club has received $14,000 through the Local Sports Program.

Nelson Bay Croquet Club has received the lion's share of $50,000 that will be divided between 11 Port Stephens sporting groups.

