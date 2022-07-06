Nelson Bay Croquet Club has received the lion's share of $50,000 that will be divided between 11 Port Stephens sporting groups.
The Tomaree Sports Complex-based club will receive $14,000 through the NSW Government's Local Sports Program, with the next highest amount, $5000, going to five other groups.
Port Stephens MP Kate Washington said she was "thrilled" to see so many sporting groups in her state electorate receive much-needed funding.
"Local sporting groups are so important to our community," she said.
"Each and every one of these recipients are hardworking, volunteer-run community organisations. And they all contribute so much to our local health and wellbeing."
"I am so pleased I was able to secure these grants and provide support to these impressive local sporting clubs."
Clubs across a range of sports including football, netball, soccer, bowls, croquet, canoeing, dragon-boating and pony club will share in the grant funding.
Nelson Bay Croquet Club received $14,000 to upgrade its outdoor area and construct a new pergola to support its growing membership and visitors.
"Nelson Bay Croquet Club has exploded in popularity in recent years thanks to the hard work of its members. This upgrade will not only improve the local club, it will also allow them to host regional competitions, seeing visiting teams travelling and supporting our local businesses, as well," Ms Washington said.
David Wilson, president of Nelson Bay Croquet Club, said members were delighted by the announcement and the grant funding.
"Our club membership has been growing, with a rapid rise after our recent 'come and try day'. We're now the fourth largest club in NSW," he said.
"We have more than a hundred active members who regularly play, meeting new people and keeping engaged in the community."
"We have [four] full-sized croquet courts now, and this project will allow us to host regional competitions and visiting teams, as well."
2022 recipients of the Local Sport Grant Program:
