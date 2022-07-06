Hinton is under threat of becoming isolated for a second time this year as river levels in Port Stephens rise.
Port Stephens SES Unit was urging Port residents in flood prone areas, particularly Raymond Terrace, Seaham, Woodville, Hinton and surrounding areas, to be prepared for the possibility of flooding and having to leave their homes as water levels continued to rise in the Paterson, Williams and Hunter rivers on Wednesday.
Advertisement
"Rivers are currently elevated and are increasing further with local rain and water travelling downstream," the Raymond Terrace-based SES unit stated on Wednesday morning.
"Rising rivers and increased rain may cause riverine and flash flooding.
"Rivers are currently impacting roads at Hinton and Raymond Terrace.
"Further increases in rivers may also see Seaham, Woodville and surrounding areas impacted as well.
"Hinton may become isolated.
"We are urging people in the flood prone areas to be prepared.
"Have an emergency kit ready to go and a flood plan of when you will leave and where you will go.
"If your property is at risk of inundation, raise moveable items, such as furniture, as high as possible onto benches or tables, placing electrical items on top.
"If you're on a farm, move machinery, livestock, pumps and fodder to flood free ground.
"If an evacuation order is issued, leaving early is the best option. Do not leave it to the last minute and whatever you do, do not drive through flood waters.
"If you live in an area that may be subject to isolation, please be prepared with enough food, water and medication should you be isolated for a number of days."
The warning comes as a moderate to major flood warning was issued by NSW SES for the Wollombi Brook and Lower Hunter River at Bulga, Wollombi, Maitland and Singleton on Wednesday morning.
Heavy rainfall since Sunday morning has caused river level rises across the Hunter River catchment.
The heaviest rainfall has cleared the Hunter catchment, however further rainfall is forecast for Wednesday, which may cause further river level rises and prolonged flooding.
NSW SES is expecting backwater flooding in southern Raymond Terrace, flood water breaking out of the Hunter River near the boat ramp at Glenelg Street and localised flooding of low-lying areas around Hunter Street, Swan Street and Glenelg Street.
People in areas likely to be impacted by flooding in Raymond Terrace should prepare for potential isolation.
Advertisement
SES advice for people in areas likely to be impacted by flooding:
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500. In life-threatening situations call triple zero (000) immediately.
Ellie-Marie Watts is a Hunter Communities journalist who writes primarily for the Port Stephens Examiner but also helps on the Dungog Chronicle, Hunter Valley News and Singleton Argus. A community journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie writes news, sport and feature stories, snaps photos and connects readers with newspapers via digital platforms.
Ellie-Marie Watts is a Hunter Communities journalist who writes primarily for the Port Stephens Examiner but also helps on the Dungog Chronicle, Hunter Valley News and Singleton Argus. A community journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie writes news, sport and feature stories, snaps photos and connects readers with newspapers via digital platforms.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.