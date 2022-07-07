Port Stephens SES boats are being used to ferry critical care workers, essential supplies and medications in and out of Hinton which, for a second time this year, has been isolated due to flood waters.
The Hinton, Wallalong, Dunns Creek, Dunmore, Eagleton and Seaham communities were on Wednesday night isolated from the rest of Port Stephens after the roads were inundated with water.
Volunteers from the Raymond Terrace-based Port Stephens SES unit remained in Hinton overnight to transport people and essential items in and out of the community and to also perform welfare checks, livestock evacuations and provide community information on the still evolving severe weather event.
"A NSW SES boat, a rescue truck and a rescue crew will remain in Hinton during the isolation, to respond to any urgent requests for assistance," the unit stated.
"The crew comprises of rescue operators, boat operators, chainsaw operators and advanced First Aid trained members.
"Given the major and moderate flooding occurring upstream at Singleton, Maitland, Bulga and Wollombi, it is expected that our water levels will remain elevated and may further increase."
While heavy rain that has plagued the entire Hunter since the start of July had eased on Thursday, water levels in rivers were still rising and causing flooding.
A NSW State Emergency Service flood bulletin issued on Thursday morning forecast that the Hunter River at Raymond Terrace could reach 3 metres on Thursday evening, causing minor flooding.
As of 10.15am on Thursday, the Hunter River at Raymond Terrace was holding 'steady' at 2.66m.
The Paterson River at Hinton Bridge was also 'steady' at 5.76m.
The Williams River at Seaham was 'steady' at 2.91m.
NSW SES said southern parts of Raymond Terrace were experiencing backwater flooding and that flood water had broken out of the Hunter River near the boat ramp at Glenelg Street.
There was also some localised flooding of low-lying areas around Hunter Street, Swan Street and Glenelg Street.
SES advice for residents in isolated and flood prone areas is to "remain aware of your surroundings and stay off roads where possible. Have a flood plan for if rivers do increase - when you will leave, what you will take and where you will go."
It is the second time in 2022 that Hinton has been isolated after heavy rain and flooding cut off access via roads. The town became an island for four days in March following record rainfall.
The Raymond Terrace SES unit was mobilised in March to help Hinton residents get in and out of the town by cruising the swollen Hunter River in boats.
Ellie-Marie Watts is a Hunter Communities journalist who writes primarily for the Port Stephens Examiner but also helps on the Dungog Chronicle, Hunter Valley News and Singleton Argus. A community journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie writes news, sport and feature stories, snaps photos and connects readers with newspapers via digital platforms.
