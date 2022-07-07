Port Stephens Examiner
Nelson Bay Junior Gropers picked for Country teams in City rugby union clash

Updated July 11 2022 - 2:22am, first published July 7 2022 - 9:30pm
Six Nelson Bay Junior Rugby Union players will represent NSW Country Rugby Union in a clash against City at the end of July.

