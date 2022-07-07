Six Nelson Bay Junior Rugby Union players will represent NSW Country Rugby Union in a clash against City at the end of July.
In addition to playing club rugby with the Gropers, each of the juniors took part in training camps and played trial games throughout June.
They represented Country at regionals at the start of July and were on Thursday announced in teams to play the Country v City fixture in Bathurst on July 31.
Junior Groper Breanna Rawlins was selected to play in Country's under-14 girls representative team. She has also been named vice captain of the team.
Anakin Richardson was picked for Country's under-14 boys side while four Nelson Bay players made the under-16 representative side - Lucas Bakker, Jed Smith, Darcy Brown and Ian Beale.
