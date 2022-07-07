Needs of community weighed against council's financial future

Port Stephens Council will begin a conversation with the community to find ways to improve its financial position in the long term.
Residents are being asked to be part of the "decision-making process" and help the council find new revenue streams and savings to ensure it is financially sustainable in the next 10 years.
Advertisement
"We need to work together with the community to find the best possible solutions to ensure Port Stephens Council remains financially sustainable for the long term," Port Stephens Council general manager Wayne Wallis said.
"With a new council in place, we need to look at how we do business, where we can improve our revenues, find savings and how we can ensure financial sustainability for the residents of Port Stephens well into the future."
Mr Wallis said COVID-19 impacts had "taken their toll" on Port Stephens Council in the last two years.
This has included a loss of income from the council's holiday parks, childcare centres and Newcastle Airport, of which it is a part owner.
"At the same time, construction, transport and insurance costs have continued to increase. These impacts are further exacerbated by the natural disasters over the last couple of years," Mr Wallis said.
Rate capping was also flagged as an issue impacting the long term financial sustainability of the council.
The Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal has set a maximum rate increase of 2.5 per cent, well below the forecasted Consumer Price Index increase currently at 5.1 per cent.
"Management and staff at council have worked to absorb these losses and reduce costs, seeing an expected $4.4 million deficit move to a modest surplus of $583,000 - but this can only go on for so long," Mr Wallis said.
Councillors at the June 28 meeting approved a recommendation for the council to begin an engagement process with the community to discuss the financial sustainability of the council over the next 10 years.
This includes the prospect of submitting a Special Rate Variation - to increase the council's rates above the level of the annual rate peg - from the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal for consideration for the 2023-2024 financial year.
The decision came a week after IPART approved Port Stephens Council's application for a Special Rate Variation for the 2022-2023 financial year of 2.5 per cent on June 20.
The council's corporate services group manager, Tim Crosdale, said that while the council has continued to make cost savings year on year, the cumulative impacts of the past two years required a new approach.
"We know COVID-19 isn't over and other economic factors such as rising cost of materials and inflation continue to have flow on effects, so it's important we take steps now to ensure council is financially sustainable in the long term," he said.
"This may include reducing service delivery, increasing fees and charges, a Special Rate Variation or investigating new revenue streams - it's all on the table.
"Port Stephens has one of the lowest rate bases in the region. Changes to our rate revenue is definitely an option but if our community wants to keep rates low, we need to understand what services our community is prepared to see reduced into the future.
"This resolution from council allows us to start the conversation with our community, ensure they understand the current position of council and are given a genuine ability to participate in the decision making process.
"Council staff will work closely with our community to investigate all options and come up with a list of recommendations that strike a balance between the needs of our community and council's financial future."
Advertisement
Community consultation will begin on July 18.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.