Port Stephens has been declared a natural disaster zone making residents, businesses, primary producers and the council eligible for government funding and support.
The announcement on Friday afternoon that Port Stephens and Newcastle would be added to the disaster declaration list came after NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet visited the region on Friday.
The declaration gives eligible residents access to a one-off $1000 assistance payment.
"I don't want any community to miss out," Mr Perrottet said.
"We're erring on the side of if communities are impacted, those disaster areas should be declared.
"It doesn't make any sense for them not to be when people are in the same situation as other areas, so we'll work through that and we'll raise that with the federal government."
Mr Perrottet thanked the ongoing efforts of emergency response volunteers and said personnel had arrived in the Hunter from the Northern Territory, Queensland, Victoria and Tasmania to help.
He toured the region on Friday morning by helicopter with NSW Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke to survey the damage from above.
Taylor Martin, the Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter, thanked the Premier for "acting so quickly" after visiting on Friday.
"This means assistance is available to people whose homes or essential household items have been destroyed or damaged, and for business owners and primary producers who have suffered direct damage," he said.
"Assistance is also available to Port Stephens Council and the City of Newcastle to restore essential public assets like local roads.
"I am urging any local homeowner, business owner or primary producer that suffered direct damage from the severe weather and floods to apply for the funding and support which is now on offer."
Neighbouring LGAs Cessnock, Maitland, Lake Macquarie and Dungog were declared disaster zones earlier this week following severe weather and flooding.
Ahead of his visit to the region on Friday, Port Stephens MP Kate Washington called on the Premier to extend the natural disaster declaration to the LGA.
She questioned why Port Stephens had not been declared a disaster zone when Maitland, which was being flooded by the same Hunter River, had been.
"How can one side of the flooded Hunter River be a natural disaster area, and the other isn't? It's entirely illogical," she said on Friday morning.
Assistance is being provided through the jointly funded Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.
Assistance available under the DRFA for declared regions may include:
For more information, go to www.service.nsw.gov.au/floods.
EARLIER STORY Friday, 12.30pm:
Kate Washington has called on NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet to use his visit to the Hunter on Friday to extend the natural disaster declaration to Port Stephens.
The surrounding local government areas of Maitland and Dungog have added to the list of disaster zones but no declaration has been made in Port Stephens despite a number of its towns being cut off by the same flooding from the Hunter River.
"I cannot believe Port Stephens has been left off the list yet again," Ms Washington, the state member for Port Stephens, said.
"How can one side of the flooded Hunter River be a natural disaster area, and the other isn't? It's entirely illogical.
"I've spoken to farmers and residents who described this as the worst flood they have seen in decades."
The state and federal governments announced six more LGA's would be added to the list of disaster zones on Thursday, bringing the total number to 29.
Among the new zones was Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Singleton, Bayside, Dungog and Upper Lachlan, making residents, businesses, primary producers and the councils eligible for federal and state government funding and support.
During the last Hunter Region flooding event, in late February and early March 2022, the Port was declared a natural disaster area one week after neighbouring Maitland and Cessnock council areas are added to the list.
Ms Washington has questioned why for the second time this year Port Stephens has had to wait to receive support.
"Residents in Hinton and Nelsons Plains are flooded in, properties in Seaham and Raymond Terrace are heavily impacted, but Port Stephens hasn't yet been added to the disaster declaration list," she said.
"There are residents in Hinton and Osterley, including pensioners, who can't get home and are staying in local motels - but can't yet access the disaster payments.
"Premier Perrottet should declare a natural disaster for Port Stephens whilst he's in the Hunter today.
"If not, he must explain to flood-affected farmers and residents of Port Stephens, why they don't deserve access to assistance."
Mr Perrottet and the Minister for Emergency Services and Flood Recovery, Steph Cook, were due to see the flooding devastation on the ground in Maitland on Friday.
At 10.15am on Friday the Hunter River at Raymond Terrace was peaking at 2.90 metres with minor flooding.
The river may remain above the minor flood level (2.50m) until Friday night, the Bureau of Meteorology said.
Ellie-Marie Watts is a Hunter Communities journalist who writes primarily for the Port Stephens Examiner but also helps on the Dungog Chronicle, Hunter Valley News and Singleton Argus. A community journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie writes news, sport and feature stories, snaps photos and connects readers with newspapers via digital platforms.
