A mother and her two children have been rescued from a Millers Forest property after finding themselves isolated by flood waters.
Water crews from Fire and Rescue NSW and State Emergency Service joined forces to boat the family from their flooded Raymond Terrace Road home to dry land on Friday morning.
"Strike Team Charlie One, comprising of two FRNSW in-water experts and two SES technicians, arrived at an isolated farm at Millers Forest near Raymond Terrace around 10am," FRNSW stated.
"Its mission was to rescue a mother and her two children, aged 11-months and three-years, who were unable to escape rising floodwaters on their Raymond Terrace Road property.
"The rescue team negotiated its way through submerged fences in a powerboat to reach the family.
"The in-water technicians waded out to the residents and fitted them with life jackets before ferrying them to dry land where NSW Ambulance paramedics were able to assess their conditions."
It comes as the Port Stephens SES Unit reported that its rescue teams had carried out multiple flood rescues in Raymond Terrace, Millers Forest and Hinton areas on Thursday.
"Yesterday was an extremely busy day for our crews. The coming days will be as well," the Raymond Terrace-based SES unit stated on Friday.
"Boat teams continued with emergency transportation operations in Hinton, as the community is currently isolated.
"Storm teams were out attending to roof damage, water ingress requiring sandbags and other calls for assistance.
"Recon teams were out assessing roads and flood impact."
The SES unit added that the Hunter, Williams and Paterson rivers will remain elevated throughout Friday and may rise further across the weekend.
It urged people to stay away from flood waters.
"Major and moderate flooding is still occurring upstream of Port Stephens, at Singleton, Maitland, Bulga and Wollombi, which will travel downstream." the SES unit stated.
"Water from the upper rivers can take over 48 hours to reach us.
"Have a flood plan for if rivers do increase - when you will leave, what you will take and where you will go.
"Please remain aware of your surroundings and stay off roads where possible.
"Do not enter flood water. Flood waters can quickly sweep people off their feed and flood vehicles, rendering them stuck in flood waters.
"Roads are deteriorating under the flood water, with major potholes and road subsidence."
Ellie-Marie Watts is a Hunter Communities journalist who writes primarily for the Port Stephens Examiner but also helps on the Dungog Chronicle, Hunter Valley News and Singleton Argus. A community journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie writes news, sport and feature stories, snaps photos and connects readers with newspapers via digital platforms.
