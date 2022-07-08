Three new detections of the deadly varroa mite have been found in the Hunter, NSW Department of Primary Industries says.
"The new detections at Campvale, Holmesville and Glen Oak all fall within existing emergency zones," DPI said in a statement on Friday.
Advertisement
This brings the total number of infested premises to 34 since the parasite was first detected during routine surveillance at the Port of Newcastle on Wednesday, June 22.
There were four new detections of Varroa mite made within existing emergency zones, at Berry Park, Heatherbrae, Seaham and Hinton, on Wednesday.
Tracing efforts detected five infested premises at Anna Bay, Heatherbrae, Williamtown, Mayfield and Lambton on Tuesday.
The newest detections has expanded DPI's eradication zones to cover close to all of the Port Stephens LGA. Currently, only Karuah is not included within an eradication zone.
DPI said it had established emergency zones around the infested premises and put "significant measures in place to eradicate varroa mite in NSW".
"As per the agreed response plan with industry, NSW DPI has commenced euthanising all hives and equipment within existing emergency zones and is undertaking tracing activities."
By 6pm on Thursday, 1693 hives had been euthanised.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.