Raymond Terrace Fire and Rescue joined other emergency services in working on the water on Saturday but for a different reason than flood assistance.
Firefighters were called to Oyster Cove on the morning of July 9 to contain an oil leak from an old boat spilling into the Tilligerry Peninsula's waterway.
"We were called to a HAZMAT incident by Port Stephens Council, who observed an abandoned boat at Oyster Cove with oil leaking into a body of water," the FRNSW unit stated.
"Along with Newcastle HAZMAT crews, our Inspector, and Tilligerry Rural Fire Brigade, we worked to identify the extent of the spill, and how best to contain it."
"In the end, we used containment [booms] and absorption methods to protect the surrounding environment until salvage crews can attend to the scene."
The boat was abandoned on the edge of a fire trail.
It was found partly submerged in water.
It had been left with large containers of chemicals and aerosol cans, which were found floating around the submerged boat on Saturday morning.
The Raymond Terrace FRNSW unit has used the incident as an opportunity to remind people in the community to "not to drop old boats filled with oil containers into water".
