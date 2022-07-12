NELSON Bay Junior Rugby Union Club's development programs continue to produce amazing results.
Four players, from the Gropers club, Lucas Bakker, Ian Beale, Darcy Brown and Jed Smith, have been selected in the NSW Country representative under-16 team to play City in Bathurst on July 31.
Bakker, Beale, Brown and Smith, who was the team's vice captain, recently attended the NSW Waratahs Next Gen Blue tournament, which features the best under-16 players in NSW.
The Country team lost their first match against the NSW XV schools No. 1 team, and had a 17-17 draw with the NSW schools second XV.
In the second game, the Bay boys all had solid games with Brown awarded man of the match on the back of a clever intercept try.
In the under-18 NSW Barbarians team, Will Clarke and former Groper Kai Vincent, now playing with the Manly Marlins, both had outstanding games. Playing at Knox College Field, both scored tries in the 29-0 win over Victoria.
They also had win over the NSW second XV, 22-14, before going down 24-14 in the final to NSW 1st XV team.
Other players to make Country representative teams include Anakin Richardson in under-14 boys, Breanna Richardson in under 14 girls, and Ethan Howarth playing for the NSW presidents XV.
Richardson has been named as vice captain of her representative team.
IN TOUCH footy news, under-16 Nelson Bay player Ava Forster was selected in the under-18 touch football national youth squad.
Also selected in the national youth program is Nelson Bay representative and former Groper Hugh Doherty.
The National Youth Championships, contested by Australia's best young touch footballers, will be held on the Sunshine Coast in Queensland from September 28 to October 1.
RAYMOND Terrace Cricket Club will hold their Raymond Terrace 'Rumble' Sevens tournament on September 17.
The Lions are partnering with Variety, the children's charity, that raises much needed funds for children that are sick, experiencing disadvantage or living with a disability.
The Rumble cricket day will cater for players of all ages and abilities from across the clubs and regions.
The cost to enter a team is $300.
For further information email raymondterracecricketclub@gmail.com.
FINGAL Bay Rugby League Club, like most Lower Hunter clubs, are victims of the massive rain system and wet weather over the past few months that have seen games deferred.
The Bomboras calendar in the coming weeks includes a game away this Saturday to the Morisset Bulls, a game away to West Wallsend on Wednesday, July 20 followed by the club's sponsors, old boys/gals and Men of League day on July 23.
Playing at home, the Bomboras will face Awabakal.
The games will be vital in deciding the semi final teams.
The ladies league tag team will host Stroud on July 23.
They have a deferred game and are currently third on the table. The Bommies travel to Dungog, conditions permitting, on Friday night.
IT WAS another rugby-free weekend for the Medowie Marauders.
Junior and senior Marauders rugby union teams all had a bye.
The senior women's team postponed its game against Maitland due to the weather conditions and flooding at the weekend.
The club is now gearing up for its Indigenous round at Boyd Oval on July 16.
The senior women's team will play at 2.40pm and the men at 3.50pm.
It will be a massive afternoon of rugby with plenty of activities for kids.
