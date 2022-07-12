School holidays always bring a flood of families to Port Stephens, many in the hope of catching a fish.
Kids, in particular, are fired up with expectation.
Advertisement
An old friend visited with his grandson Luke, with fishing in mind, after all the stories that I have been telling of the fantastic fishing opportunities that are available here.
We didn't account for the weather and sea conditions to severely restrict our options.
Howling and persistent westerly winds roaring up the middle of the port, crashing onto the Nelson Bay breakwall and Little Beach boat ramp.
All the beaches have been blown out and rock fishing was out of the question.
What to do?
With the west wind and a run out tide it was decided that the place to go was the very tip of the Nelson Bay breakwall, facing the heads.
A 2/0 hook, no sinker and a fresh peeled prawn for bait.
Then we waited for some action.
An hour or so later we had a small mulloway, three bream and two snapper around the 1kg mark.
There is more.
Further inside the harbour a young, keen as mustard 11-year-old from Griffith, Justin Catanzariti, was holidaying with the McCauleys.
Where to fish?
The best spot, or the only spot, was the eastern face of Middle Island hard up against the rocks.
Using squid for bait the young champ hooked a cracker snapper.
After a mighty battle the fish was hauled aboard along with great excitement.
Two kids that will never forget their holiday in Port Stephens.
If you've got a picture of a whopper caught in the Port or fishing yarn to share, get in touch with Stinker.
Advertisement
Send your story and photos via email to Stinker at stinkerfishing@yahoo.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.