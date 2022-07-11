Now-July 17: Shoal Bay Country Club. Time: 12pm-2pm. Cost: Free.
The country club will have a jumping castle, kids disco, projector games and prizes to win each day plus the Mr Monkey Magic Show on July 14.
July 15: Murrook Culture Centre, Nelson Bay Road, Williamtown. Time: 10am-2pm. Cost: Free
Join the Worimi Local Aboriginal Land Council and Murrook Culture Centre team for some family fun, food, activities and entertainment. Rescheduled from NAIDOC Week.
July 15: Spirited Play Cafe, Taylors Beach. Time: 10.30am. Cost: $55 per person.
In this workshop, you will work side by side with your child, painting a canvas each that together, creates a full picture. Hosted by a contemporary Aboriginal artist from Nagamay Designs, you will be guided step by step through the process of recreating one of Hayley's original art pieces. Tickets: spiritedplaycafe.com.au.
July 15: Shoal Bay Country Club. Time: 7pm. Cost: $40.
Witness the voice of a generation as Kate Ceberano takes the stage at Shoal Bay Country Club. With 28 albums, 13 platinum and eight gold, and three ARIA awards, Ceberano has cemented herself as Australian music royalty.
July 16: South Headland, Kingsley Drive, Boat Harbour. Time: 10.30am, 11.30am, 12.30pm and 1.30pm. Cost: Free.
Join marine conservationist Jeannie Lawson for a free whale watching talk to learn about humpback whales and where to spot them in Port Stephens.
July 16: Kooindah Plaza, President Wilson Walk, Tanilba Bay. Time: 9am-12pm.
Local produce, bric-a-brac, crafts and entertainment. The Tanilba Bay Markets are held the third Saturday of the month.
July 17: Neil Carroll Park, Nelson Bay. Time: 9am-2pm.
Second-hand tools and clothes to arthritis cream, candle oils, handicrafts, local produce, art, pottery, plants and cakes. The Nelson Bay Legacy Markets are held the first, third and fifth Sunday of the month.
July 21: Tomaree Library, Salamander Bay. Time: 1pm. Cost: Free.
Tomaree Library will be screening Respect, a 2021 American biographical musical drama film based on the life of Aretha Franklin. Bookings are essential as places are limited. Contact the library on 4988 0670.
July 28: Nelson Bay Cinema. Time: 6pm. Cost: $20 per person.
A Sustainable Futures Festival event, watch Jennifer Peedom's film River - a cinematic and musical odyssey that explores the remarkable relationship between humans and rivers. The $20 ticket also includes one free candy bar and a chance at the lucky door prize. Tickets: portstephens.org.au.
August 6: Raymond Terrace Library. Time: 10am-1pm. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children.
Join artist Henrietta Mooney at ArtSpace Raymond Terrace (within the Raymond Terrace Library) for a morning of nature journaling. You'll learn the basic skills of drawing and painting, looking at items from nature under the microscope. This workshop is part Mooney's exhibition, The Finer Detail, showing in the ArtSpace in August. No previous art experience is necessary. All equipment will be supplied including a nature journal to take home. Places are limited and bookings are essential: henriettamooney.com.
Share your event news with the Examiner. Email the details to portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
