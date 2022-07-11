The woman asked by Port Stephens Council to remove colourful koala warning signs she created and installed across the Tomaree Peninsula was set to appeal directly to councillors at Tuesday's meeting to find a solution to keeping them.
Casey Freeman said she and her family were "devastated" when they were directed to take down the hand-designed koala warning signs they posted on power and street poles in high kill locations across the peninsula in June.
The purpose of the signs, which still remain in place, is to make drivers aware that there were koalas in the area and to be cautious.
The council's assets manager John Maretich told the Examiner in June that the direction to remove the signs was a road safety matter, as they did not comply Transport for NSW's standards for regulatory signage.
Passionate about doing all she can to protect the Port's dwindling koala population, after receiving the direction to remove the signs Ms Freeman contacted councillors requesting they remain in place or to receive funding to print them on reflective material.
This prompted east ward councillor Leah Anderson to submit a notice of motion to the July 12 meeting of council for it to work collaboratively with Ms Freeman and Port Stephens Koala Hospital "regarding signage for koalas in koala kill hotspots across Port Stephens".
Ms Anderson's notice of motion also requests the general manager to provide a report to the council on options to "consider, the costs involved and collaborative actions to place more signage in Port Stephens to raise awareness".
Ms Anderson said she was working with the Freeman family and council on how it can use the "excellent" sign initiative to raise awareness for koala safety across Port Stephens.
In a background report prepared for Ms Anderson's motion, the council's group manager of development services Steven Peart said "thoughtful consideration is required to be given to the placement of koala signage within the road reserve which meets the TfNSW standards and which will be most effective in conveying its message".
Ms Freeman was due to speak in favour of Ms Anderson's motion during public access at Tuesday's council meeting.
Skatepark proposal
Port Stephens Council was to formally acknowledge receiving a petition with 498 signatures requesting a new skatepark be built in the Medowie town centre at Tuesday's meeting.
The petition comes as the council creates a Medowie Place Plan, in which it will "consider the needs and desires" of the community which could include building a new skatepark at 38 Ferodale Road.
Recruitment for GM
Port Stephens Council will begin its hunt for a new general manager, as Wayne Wallis prepares to retire in August.
The council was due to discuss recruitment behind closed doors at Tuesday's meeting.
"The reasons for closing the meeting to the public to consider this item is that the discussion will include information containing... personnel matters concerning particular individuals (other than councillors)".
Funds for community
More than $4000 in mayoral and ward funds was expected to be approved at Tuesday's council meeting.
From Mayoral Funds, $1000 was requested by the Clontarf Foundation, Nelson Bay Diggers Bowls Club and Soldiers Point RFS while east ward funds were being requested by Nelson Bay Croquet Club ($150), Shoal Bay Community Association and Fingal Bay Park Group ($500 each).
