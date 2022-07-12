Irrawang High School's drum corps has been offered the performance opportunity of a lifetime.
The Raymond Terrace school students have been invited to perform during the Wallabies versus England international rugby test in Sydney on Saturday, July 16.
One of just two schools to be invited to perform at the decider, the other being a Sydney private school, the 30 drummers will entertain an estimated crowd of more than 40,000 people.
Irrawang High School musical director Adele Robinson said she was "incredibly proud" of the drum corps and said it was an "incredible opportunity" for the 30 drummers heading to Sydney.
"I started the drum corps at Irrawang High School in 2005 with eight boys as part of a strategy to keep young men engaged," she said.
"It has now grown to three ensembles - junior, intermediate and senior, boys and girls. We are all very excited to be performing in front of such a large audience."
The Wallabies will face England at the Sydney Cricket Ground in the final match of the 2022 England Series.
It will be the first Wallabies test at the iconic venue since 1986, with both teams out to claim the Ella-Mobbs Cup. It is expected that the SCG will be at capacity on Saturday.
Irrawang High School's drum corps and dance ensemble is renowned, and are regular performers at festivals, community events and Star Struck.
Before the pandemic, the group even toured interstate.
The drum corps earned national recognition last year by winning first place in the Australia for Drums with Colour Guard competition.
Ms Robinson said the corps' professionalism and skill has "gained them well deserved accolades and notoriety", including the performance opportunity in Sydney.
Other professional acts will also be performing at the test match.
The game kicks off at 7.55pm. Coverage will begin on Channel Nine from 7.30pm.
