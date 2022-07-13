It has been a hard road to get to where she is now but Rhiannon Laman is about to finally achieve her dream - to represent Australia in the sport she loves.
The Nelson Bay turned Sydney resident will debut for the Australian Outback Gridiron team in the 2022 IFAF Women's World Championships being held in Finland.
Her selection comes off the back of recovering from two knee reconstructions, missing large chunks of the 2019 and 2020 seasons and not playing at all in 2021 due to COVID-19 cancelling NSW competitions.
"In my rookie season I knew I wanted to make the Outback team one day," Laman, 27, said.
"When I did my knee the first time I was confident I could come back and that I would have time to make the team.
"Then I did my knee the second time and I was shattered. I thought 'I'm out of time'.
"Then COVID pushed the championship back and the opportunity arose where I could make the team if I put the work in. So I did."
Laman had no idea gridiron was as popular as it is in Australia before trying, and falling in love with, the sport.
The former Tomaree High School student never played team sports. She was a squad swimmer at Tomaree Aquatic Centre.
In 2016 a family member asked her to make up numbers on a team they were putting together in Newcastle. She pulled on the pads and played, finding she really liked the sport.
"What I love about it is that it's really inclusive," she said.
"It's a sport that needs a wide range of players, small and big, it has a lot of different roles requiring different fitness levels. No matter who you are, what your background is, there's a spot for you on the team.
"I also love that there's a lot of strategy involved. It's challenging. Plus, you get kitted out in helmets and pads."
While the Newcastle team never got enough players to get off the ground, Laman decided to pursue gridiron and joined a Sydney team.
For two years she made the trek from Nelson Bay to Sydney three times a week to train and play, ultimately moving to the city in 2018.
That year she was selected for the NSW Coyotes. She currently plays for UNSW Raiders Gridiron Club.
In her first club game in 2018, Laman tore the ACL in her knee. She spent 12 months rehabbing it and getting back to game fitness.
Three games into the 2019 season the worst happened. She tore the ACL in the same knee again.
"I knew straight away what I'd done," Laman recalled. "Everyone was saying 'maybe it's not'. But I knew. I had my second reconstruction and intensive rehab. I was able to go back in 2020 and play the last few games of the season."
During that time, Laman was keeping an eye on the Outback selections. The world championship is held every four years. It was last held in 2017. Due to be held in 2021, COVID kept pushing the championship back until new dates were set for 2022.
Laman was one of 70 people selected for the initial Outback training squad. She said she was "stoked" when in May she was announced to be part of the 45-person squad being sent to Finland.
A defencewoman, her role on the Outback squad is defensive anchor.
The squad, made up with woman from all across Australia, will get together for the first time during a training camp in Narrabeen between July 21 and 27 ahead of the championship in Vantaa, Finland running July 28-August 8.
"My first game in over a year will be playing for Australia," Laman said. "COVID has made things hard. It has been a lot of Zoom calls, personal fitness, following programs and trying to catch up with people in your state to train but we've been making it work."
The knockout tournament includes eight countries: Australia, hosts Finland, reigning champions USA, Canada, Mexico, Sweden, Great Britain and Germany.
Ellie-Marie Watts is a Hunter Communities journalist who writes primarily for the Port Stephens Examiner but also helps on the Dungog Chronicle, Hunter Valley News and Singleton Argus. A community journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie writes news, sport and feature stories, snaps photos and connects readers with newspapers via digital platforms.
