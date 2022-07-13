Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Tilligerry Peninsula community groups invited to play a tree on NAtional Tree Day to mark Queen's jubilee

July 13 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DIG IN: Fran Corner in the Tilligerry Koala Forest at Mallabula. Groups are being invited to plant a tree in the forest on National Tree Day - July 31.

Tilligerry-based community groups and organisations are being invited to be part of a tree planting event on the peninsula at the end of July to mark the platinum jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.