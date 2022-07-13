Tilligerry-based community groups and organisations are being invited to be part of a tree planting event on the peninsula at the end of July to mark the platinum jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II.
Tilligerry Community Association secured a $5000 government grant to be part of a community-based tree planting event to mark the Queen's 70 year reign.
The grant will fund the purchase of at least 30 established eucalyptus trees, which will be planted in a reserve at Mallabula on National Tree Day - July 31.
Fran Corner from Tilligerry Community Association said an invitation had been extended to all community groups on the peninsula to be involved on the day and plant a tree on the edge of Mallabula Sports Complex, near the soccer fields.
"A lot of work has gone into rehabilitating this old sand mine into the Tilligerry Koala Forest over many years," Ms Corner said.
"This grant will help us continue that work.
"We're working with Tilligerry Landcare and the community to plant 30 eucalyptus robusta trees in this area on July 31."
Planting will begin at 10.30am.
Each group that plants a tree will receive formal recognition.
Anyone interested in planting a tree on July 31 is asked to contact Ms Corner on 0407 374 384.
Any trees left over will be planted in the Gir-um-bit State Conservation Area near Oyster Cove.
The event will precede the return of the Tilligerry Open Gardens on Sunday, October 23.
For the cost of $10, people can view several established gardens located across the peninsula.
The Tilligerry community is invited to a meeting at Tanilba Foreshore Hall from 6pm-8pm on Wednesday, July 27 to hear from Business Port Stephens and Destination Port Stephens.
Representatives from the organisations will be speaking about its plans to work with and promote the peninsula community.
A discussion will also be held on designing a tourist drive and progress on goals that came from the Tilligerry Forum 22.
