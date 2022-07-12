Crossing the swollen Hunter River to Hinton on Sunday, Kate Washington listened as gunshots echoed throughout the quiet and flooded countryside.
The state MP said the sight of flooding as far as she could see and the sound of farmers putting their stranded cattle out of their misery had been "haunting".
"This is Hinton's fourth flood in 15 months and the impacts on the community and farmers has been enormous," she said.
"It was haunting to hear gunshots as farmers put down their cattle out of kindness. Hinton is an impressive community. But just because they are resilient, it doesn't mean they should go without, which is why I went there on Sunday, to speak with residents about their needs.
"I arrived to a gathering and heard stories of hardship and mateship, of frustrations and feeling forgotten."
Ms Washington also praised Port Stephens SES Unit which has worked tirelessly to help the Hinton and surrounds community since being cut off last Thursday.
Volunteers had just rescued two dogs struggling in the middle of the river near Hinton when the boat arrived to take Ms Washington across to Hinton.
The dogs, Savvy and Marley, were happily later reunited with their owner. The day before, the Raymond Terrace SES unit, with help from Queensland firefighters, rescued a one tonne bull from flood waters.
"All this in between responding to emergencies, delivering essentials and ferrying people needing assistance," Ms Washington said.
Port Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer said although it looks like the worst of the rain is over, Port Stephens was still not out of the woods.
"Our already soaking grounds across Port Stephens have been hit by heavy rainfall since late last week and the impacts on people's property, our roads and infrastructure is huge," he said.
"We have huge numbers of potholes, damaged roads, and erosion on our riverbanks and coastline. We won't know the total cost of the damage until the flood waters subside - but we're expecting it to be in the millions."
Cr Palmer also praised the work of "our incredible emergency services", in particular the SES, and others supporting the response and recovery effort across Port Stephens.
"We know this is a tough time for our community and I want to thank you for your patience during the recovery phase," he said.
"We were just hitting our stride in our recovery from the March storms and this has been a real setback for many locals and businesses. There's still a lot of work we need to do to get back to normality and I ask for the community's support as we plan our recovery.
"We'll continue to advocate to state and federal governments for their support to help It's our job to help ensure we get the best possible outcomes for the Port Stephens community."
Cr Palmer said council crews were first fixing the worst potholes on high speed roads before moving across the LGA "over the next few weeks".
Ellie-Marie Watts
