Set on a generously-sized block, this two-bedroom home is centrally located to Raymond Terrace Public School, CBD, bus stops and Hunter River High School.
Advertisement
The home has been freshly painted inside and out with new blinds on all the windows.
The large front and backyard offer plenty of space and potential for a house extension or granny flat option (STCA).
Key features include two bedrooms with built-in robes; lounge room with original fireplace and air-conditioning; main bathroom with shower, bath, toilet, and vanity; laundry with external access; freshly painted internally and externally; and new blinds throughout the home.
Outside features a single carport, garden shed, large front verandah and large backyard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.