House of the week: 19 Warringhi Street, Raymond Terrace

July 13 2022 - 11:00pm
  • 2 bed 1 bath 1 car
  • $560,000 - $600,00
  • Agency: Osborn George
  • Agent: Joel Osborn
  • Phone: 0447 822 460
  • Inspection: By request

Set on a generously-sized block, this two-bedroom home is centrally located to Raymond Terrace Public School, CBD, bus stops and Hunter River High School.

