Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News
Photos

Isolation continues for many around Maitland as roads remain closed after July 2022 floods

By Sage Swinton and Aap
July 13 2022 - 10:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

David Purdie says there were a few laughs when his boss Justin Ridley built a huge mound on land he runs his excavation business from at Duckenfield.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.