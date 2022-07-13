Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap - List

Flood damage across Port Stephens estimated to be 'in the millions' as recovery begins

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
July 13 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ASSESSMENT: Port Stephens Council's group manager of facilities and services, Greg Kable, surveying the Hunter River at Raymond Terrace with Mayor Ryan Palmer. Behind them is the Bourke Street stormwater pump. Picture: Ellie-Marie Watts

Damage caused by July's severe weather event to roads, riverbanks, beaches and infrastructure across Port Stephens is expected to be "in the millions".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie-Marie Watts

Ellie-Marie Watts

Journalist

Ellie-Marie Watts is a Hunter Communities journalist who writes primarily for the Port Stephens Examiner but also helps on the Dungog Chronicle, Hunter Valley News and Singleton Argus. A community journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie writes news, sport and feature stories, snaps photos and connects readers with newspapers via digital platforms.

Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.