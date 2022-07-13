Join artist Henrietta Mooney at ArtSpace Raymond Terrace (within the Raymond Terrace Library) for a morning of nature journaling. You'll learn the basic skills of drawing and painting, looking at items from nature under the microscope. This workshop is part Mooney's exhibition, The Finer Detail, showing in the ArtSpace in August. No previous art experience is necessary. All equipment will be supplied including a nature journal to take home. Places are limited and bookings are essential: henriettamooney.com.

