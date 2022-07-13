On Friday mornings, members of the Raymond Terrace Men's Shed put down their tools and pick up instruments.
For three hours music flows out of the Boomerang Park-based shed as the about 20-person strong band practices together.
Not just another social activity that the Men's Shed provides its members, the band practices weekly to remain performance ready.
They are regulars at community events such as the Step Back into King Street Heritage Festival and are now preparing for a performance at a Heatherbrae Bunnings event in August.
"The band is another addition of the service that the Men's Shed provides," Raymond Terrace Men's Shed president Robert Bull said.
"We also have other areas of interest within the Men's Shed such as fishing, cards, computer and gardening groups, in addition to woodworking.
"The Men's Shed band was established about eight years ago when two members expressed an interest in starting one. It has grown over the years to include 20 members with various experience levels, from beginners to experienced musicians.
"We perform a number of times throughout the year within the community."
Mr Bull, a guitarist and singer, is one of the Men's Shed members who founded the band.
In late 2019 when Australia was battling drought, bushfires and floods - before being hit with the COVID-19 pandemic - the Raymond Terrace Men's Shed band planned to provide some relief by touring to six of NSW's hardest hit towns for a one-night only performance.
The Men's Shed raised $18,000 for the regional tour, which would not only provide entertainment for struggling residents but also an economic boost to each through the purchase of fuel, petrol and other resources and services.
"We wondered what we could do to help those country areas that had seen floods and fire devastation and came up with the idea to tour the band to towns like Murrurundi, Barraba and Gilgandra," Mr Bull said.
"We planned to tour to six towns, doing one tour a week. We wanted to involve school children and the communities and had planned to support local businesses in each.
"We raised funds within our own community to support that plan but unfortunately, after four attempts in getting the tour operational, COVID shut us down."
Instead, the $18,000 raised for the band tour has flowed north to Lismore, which on February 28, 2022 was devastated by catastrophic flooding.
Four people died in the floods and, as of June 2022, thousands of residents remained homeless after the flood which is now the subject of an independent inquiry.
The tour money has been donated to the Lismore Flood Appeal, with $6000 each going to the Lismore Men and Community Shed, Resilient Lismore (a collaborative community-run disaster response network) and The Koori Kitchen which has cooked more than 10,000 free hot meals for flood-affected residents since March.
The Lismore Men's Shed was ruined by flood water and has since moved to a new location.
Mr Bull said supporting the Lismore Men's Shed was an easy choice to make.
"The Men's Shed up there is more important now than ever for the mental healing of men post-flood," Mr Bull said.
"It is great to see that the Men's Shed has now reopened after the flood and is providing men somewhere to go and something else to focus on."
Mr Bull said the other two organisations it has donated money to were recommended to them by Lismore MP Janelle Saffin, which they were happy to do as they were "local community organisations helping locals".
Mr Bull and Raymond Terrace Men's Shed treasurer Frank Seysener travelled to Lismore on June 27 to meet with three organisations and present them each with $6000 cheques.
Ms Saffin and Lismore Men and Community Shed president Don Abrahams were on hand to personally thank the pair and Raymond Terrace Men's Shed for the donation.
"There are more Men's Sheds in Australia than McDonalds. They are an important part of any community," Mr Abrahams said.
"We now have young people working in our shed through NorthTrack and this [donation] will support them too."
The Port Stephens community has been a strong supporter of the Lismore Flood Appeal.
Irrawang High School collected essential items for flood-affected residents immediately following the flood while a number of Port Stephens organisations participated in the School Backpack Drive for Lismore children.
Additionally, Salamander Bay Rotary Club donated $15,000 and Tomago Aluminium $20,000 to the appeal.
Raymond Terrace Men's Shed
The Men's Shed, located at 17G Irrawang Street (behind the community hall), is open Monday to Thursday 8am to 12pm. Friday mornings the shed is open for members of the band only for practice.
The shed has 140 members but is always open to more. Anyone interested in joining the shed can head in and speak to members during open hours.
Ellie-Marie Watts is a Hunter Communities journalist who writes primarily for the Port Stephens Examiner but also helps on the Dungog Chronicle, Hunter Valley News and Singleton Argus. A community journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie writes news, sport and feature stories, snaps photos and connects readers with newspapers via digital platforms.
