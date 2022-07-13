A state government funded triathlon event being staged in Port Stephens in December is expected to bring even more visitors to the area in the already busy summer period and boost the local economy.
Multi-sport event company Elite Energy has received a $177,521 grant through the NSW Government's Regional Events Acceleration Fund to host its SBR Weekend in Port Stephens between December 9 and 11.
Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter Taylor Martin said the grant would ensure the "festival of swimming, bike riding and running event is a success".
He added that the triathlon event would provide a stimulus boost to the Port Stephens economy through increased number of visitors who would spend in shops, cafes and businesses during their stay.
"The SBR Weekend is a new event to be held in Port Stephens," he said.
"The event features a series of ironman distance races plus a range of shorter distance events, that caters for elite competitors, beginners, fitness enthusiasts and kids."
The SBR Weekend gives competitors an opportunity to participate in as many of the three triathlon events as they wish across the three days, and to pick the distance in which they want to swim, bike or run.
The swim will be held in the Shoal Bay area on Friday. December 9.
Competitors can select the 500 metre, 1 kilometre, 1.9km or 3.8km course.
The bike leg of the event will be staged out of Morpeth on Saturday, December 10.
Competitors can select to ride:
The 3km, 10km, 21.1km and 42.2km run event will be staged from the Nelson Bay Foreshore on Sunday, December 11.
A health and lifestyle expo will be staged out of the Nelson Bay Foreshore area on the Sunday, from 6am to 5pm.
SBR Weekend organiser Mark Emerton said the grant funding would allow the event to increase visitation to Port Stephens, provide great value for visitors, help boost tourism and support local business.
"I'm delighted to be able to put on such an iconic event for locals and visitors thanks to the Regional Events Acceleration Fund," Mr Emerton said.
Elite Energy also host the Tri Port Stephens Festival, last held in the One Mile are in May, and will host The Run Port Stephens on Sunday, October 16, 2022.
Registration for the SBR Weekend in Port Stephens is open now at sbrweekend.com.au/nsw.
The Regional Events Acceleration Fund is designed to support growing regional centres, activate local economies and improve services and community infrastructure for regional communities.
Applications for round two close 5pm on Tuesday, October 4, 2022: nsw.gov.au/REAFund.
Ellie-Marie Watts is a Hunter Communities journalist who writes primarily for the Port Stephens Examiner but also helps on the Dungog Chronicle, Hunter Valley News and Singleton Argus. A community journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie writes news, sport and feature stories, snaps photos and connects readers with newspapers via digital platforms.
