A state government funded triathlon event being staged in Port Stephens this weekend is expected to bring even more visitors to the area in the already busy summer period and boost the local economy.
Multi-sport event company Elite Energy received a $177,521 grant through the NSW Government's Regional Events Acceleration Fund to host its SBR Weekend in Port Stephens between December 10 and 11.
When the grant was announced in July, the swim, bike, ride (SBR) weekend was due to be held from December 9-11.
It will now be held across two days, December 10-11, and not include the SBR Ride due to the "impact of the recent weather", Elite Energy said.
In announcing the grant earlier in the year, Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter Taylor Martin said the grant would ensure the "festival of swimming, bike riding and running event is a success".
He added that the triathlon event would provide a stimulus boost to the Port Stephens economy through increased number of visitors who would spend in shops, cafes and businesses during their stay.
"The SBR Weekend is a new event to be held in Port Stephens," Mr Martin said.
"The event features a series of ironman distance races plus a range of shorter distance events, that caters for elite competitors, beginners, fitness enthusiasts and kids."
When all events are available, the SBR Weekend gives competitors an opportunity to participate in as many of the three triathlon events as they wish across the three days, and to pick the distance in which they want to swim, bike or run.
With the ride not available in the Port Stephens SBR, the swim that was due to be held on December 9 will now be held in Shoal Bay on Saturday, December 10 from 7.30am-12.30pm.
Competitors can select to participate in the 500 metre, 1 kilometre, 1.9km or 3.8km course.
The 3km, 10km, 21.1km and 42.2km run event will be staged from the Nelson Bay foreshore on Sunday, December 11. Racing will begin at 7.30am and wind up about 2pm.
Additionally, there will be a "festival atmosphere" along the Nelson Bay foreshore on Sunday from 6am, where a health and lifestyle expo will be set up along with food trucks and kids activities.
SBR Weekend organiser Mark Emerton said the grant funding would allow the event to increase visitation to Port Stephens, provide great value for visitors, help boost tourism and support local business.
"I'm delighted to be able to put on such an iconic event for locals and visitors thanks to the Regional Events Acceleration Fund," Mr Emerton said.
Elite Energy also host the Tri Port Stephens Festival, last held in One Mile in May, and the Run Port Stephens event, held in October 16.
A number of road closures will be in place across the weekend in support of the SBR.
Various road closures from 6pm on Saturday, December 10 for the run. See run route here: ridewithgps.com/routes/39903699
Sunday, December 11, 6am to 2pm: Victoria Parade - East bound lane closed between Government Road and Beach Road and Beach Road - East bound lane closed between Dixon Drive to Gowrie Avenue
Carpark closures: No parking Victoria Parade, Beach Road, and Conroy Park from 4.30pm on Saturday, December 10 until 2pm on Sunday, December 11. Parking available in Cultural Close (entry at Diggers end of Shoal Bay Road)
