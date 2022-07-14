Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Hunter floods: 10 Hunter mayors demand state and federal governments deliver more disaster funds

July 14 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WET: Horses on a property along Raymond Terrace Road, Millers Forest on Wednesday, July 13. Picture: Marina Neil

All 10 mayors of the Hunter region have called on the state and federal governments to cough-up more disaster support, facing an astronomical clean-up bill in the aftermath of the floods.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.