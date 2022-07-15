Port Stephens Council is on the hunt for a new general manager.
Recruitment for the position, which pays up to $365,000 a year, opened on Tuesday, July 13 following the announcement that the council's current general manager, Wayne Wallis, would retire in August.
The council believes there will be strong interest in the position due to the Port's natural appeal and its position in the fast growing Hunter Region.
Port Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer said finding the right person for the role is critical to the "long term success of council and our community".
"There are 547 equivalent full-time employees at Port Stephens Council who deliver 60 unique services across our community," Cr Palmer said.
"Port Stephens is part of the Hunter Region, the fastest growing regional economy in Australia, home to Newcastle Airport and the Williamtown Special Activation Precinct, a vibrant visitor economy and a flourishing manufacturing sector.
"This area is one of the most naturally beautiful locations on the East Coast of Australia and really does offer an enviable lifestyle for those that live and work here."
Mr Wallis joined Port Stephens Council in 2009 and has spent the past eight as its general manager.
He marked 43 years in local government in May, which is when he announced his retirement.
His final day on the job will be August 26.
"I'm especially proud of my past 13 years at Port Stephens Council and what we've achieved as an organisation," he said.
"I'm very grateful for the opportunity to lead Port Stephens Council.
"It's been a great pleasure to work with many of the best people in local government - a team with a strong work ethic, and culture of always striving for better outcomes for its community.
"It has truly been a great place to work."
At the ordinary meeting of council on Tuesday, July 12 councillors endorsed the start of the recruitment process for a new general manager, which included selecting the members of the panel who will approve the successful candidate.
The panel will include Cr Palmer, deputy mayor Steve Tucker, and councillors Leah Anderson, Giacomo Arnott, Peter Kafer and Glen Dunkley.
Councillors will be supported in the decision making process by an external recruitment specialist.
"The panel are tasked with appointing a general manager who has a shared vision and desire to further enhance the organisations culture," Cr Palmer said.
The council is seeking a dynamic and highly motivated leader, with exceptional interpersonal skills and professional integrity.
The role calls for a leader with extensive executive experience, someone who has lead a team of 500 or more, and who has previously been part of an organisation that focuses on better outcomes for community.
The council's acting group manager corporate services, Zoe Pattison, said she was expecting strong interest in the role from candidates around Australia.
"This year, council achieved an 82 per cent result for employee engagement - which means eight out of 10 employees are engaged and happy to be working for Port Stephens Council," she said.
An appointment of a new general manager is expected to be made by late August 2022.
The general manager position can be viewed at pscouncil.info/general-manager.
Ellie-Marie Watts is a Hunter Communities journalist who writes primarily for the Port Stephens Examiner but also helps on the Dungog Chronicle, Hunter Valley News and Singleton Argus. A community journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie writes news, sport and feature stories, snaps photos and connects readers with newspapers via digital platforms.
