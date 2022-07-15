Murrook Culture Centre's NAIDOC family fun day finally got its day in the sun on Friday.
Originally scheduled to be held on Monday, July 4 to kick off NAIDOC Week celebrations in Port Stephens, the hugely popular family fun day hosted by the Worimi Local Aboriginal Land Council was washed out.
A family fun day scheduled for the Nelson Bay Foreshore by the land council, originally set down for Wednesday, July 6, also had to be postponed due to the rain.
While the two culture and community events, which are popular fixtures on the annual NAIDOC Week calendar, could have easily been cancelled this year due to the severe weather Port Stephens faced in July, the land council persevered.
That perseverance paid off with the sun shining down on the rescheduled events held on Wednesday, July 14 and Friday, July 15.
The culture centre was bursting with community on Friday with hundreds joining the Worimi land council and elders in Williamtown on Friday to eat, drink, have a yarn, take part in workshops, watch dances and enjoy rides and other activities.
Worimi elder Uncle Neville Lilley kicked off Friday's event with a welcome to country, which was followed by a few words from Worimi LALC chairman Leigh Ridgeway and a cleansing dance from Murrook's dance group.
Ellie-Marie Watts is a Hunter Communities journalist who writes primarily for the Port Stephens Examiner but also helps on the Dungog Chronicle, Hunter Valley News and Singleton Argus. A community journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie writes news, sport and feature stories, snaps photos and connects readers with newspapers via digital platforms.
