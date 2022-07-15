Residents may notice helicopters flying very close to high voltage electricity lines in Tomago on the weekend, but there's no reason to be concerned.
As part of its annual bushfire safety program, Transgrid will be completing inspections of transmission lines in Port Stephens and the Upper Hunter between Friday, July 15 and Sunday, July 17.
Advertisement
The helicopter will fly low near transmission lines at about 50 kilometres per hour near Tomago on July 16 and 17.
Ian Davidson, the head of maintenance programs at Transgrid, said the helicopter patrols help identify any potential bushfire risks and assess the condition of towers and transmission lines.
"These annual safety inspections are an important part of our comprehensive maintenance program to ensure the transmission network is safe for the community and our staff," he said.
"The helicopters will fly along transmission lines across the Hunter and New England to allow us to identify any potential issues so we can make repairs before they become a problem."
Transgrid said a specialist team has been inspecting transmission lines and infrastructure on the Transgrid network since May to identify areas where trees and vegetation may be growing too close to lines and checking for any maintenance issues, with the patrols set to continue into August.
Transgrid said the helicopters used for the inspection patrols will fly at low altitude near transmission lines at approximately 50 kilometres per hour.
As a result, Transgrid said property owners close to transmission lines may wish to secure livestock or horses that may be startled by the helicopters.
Transgrid said, weather permitting, it will inspect transmission lines across the following areas:
"We'd like to thank the community for their patience and understanding as we carry out these critical inspections to keep everyone safe and remind the public to always exercise caution around transmission lines and towers," Mr Davidson said.
For more information, contact the toll-free Transgrid hotline on 1800 222 537 or visit Transgrid's website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.