Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Transgrid helicopter to conduct three day safety inspections of high voltage transmission lines at Tomago

Updated July 15 2022 - 6:53am, first published 6:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
INSPECTION: A helicopter crews conducts a safety inspection on a high voltage electricity line. Picture: Transgrid

Residents may notice helicopters flying very close to high voltage electricity lines in Tomago on the weekend, but there's no reason to be concerned.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.