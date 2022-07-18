You don't need me to tell you that the weather, over the past couple of months, has been ordinary to say the least.
There have been very few windows of opportunity for those of us who chase snapper out of boats.
At beach launching sites at Fingal and Boat Harbour, sea conditions have been bad with swells up to five metres pounding the coastline.
Boat ramps, inside the port, have been battered by the westerly winds.
On the odd occasion, when everything behaves and we can motor out to the reefs and washes, the fishing is awesome.
Snapper, thumpers are going crackers from Birubi to Broughton.
Best spots Fingal and Boondelbah Island, plastics and baits, makes no difference.
Mack-tuna up to 10kg are in solid numbers, so too, surprisingly, are small silver trevally. The most trevally I have seen in recent years.
Then there are the whales! Heaps of monsters growing in numbers and inquisitiveness. Like everyone, I love the whales - if they keep their distance!
Legally, we in boats, must not approach the whales. Has anyone told them?
Dolphins, turtles, seals, penguins, sea eagles and gooney birds all on display.
Why would you pay money to go to Sea World?
