RAYMOND Terrace will have all their teams playing at Lakeside Sports Complex this Saturday.
The Magpies ladies league tag team is set to play the Shortland Devils while the Ravens line up against the Maitland Pickers. In the men's D-grade game, the Magpies play Gloucester. In the C-grade fixture, the Magpies play Wallsend-Maryland.
Advertisement
In the local derby on Saturday the Terrace played Hinton. In a tough, grinding encounter the game finished deadlocked at 18-18. The Magpies made a strong start and had the Hornets down 14-4 at the break before Hinton showed plenty or resilience to come back to force a draw.
FINGAL Bay had a tough road trip on Saturday to play the Morisset Bulls, losing a close contest 16-10.
The Bomboras got off to a slow start and trailed 10-0 at half time before the Bulls posted a further try to lead 16-0. Fingal showed plenty of commitment and effort to rally late and close the margin to six points after tries to Nathan Barnes and tough forward Bo Earl who also picked up the players' player award.
Tackling tyro Ben Schneider had a great game in defence. The loss of key forward Alex Sharpe in the first half proved costly. The ladies league tag game was called of due to ground conditions.
Both teams will play at home this Saturday, which will be a massive day for the club as it combines sponsors, old boys/gals and the Men of League day featuring crazy socks round.
Fingal's ladies play Stroud at 2pm. The men face Awabakal at 3pm.
A SAD day at Strong Oval last Saturday as the Nelson Bay Gropers wore black armbands out of respect for the Gascoigne family after the tragic loss of son Dempsey, a former junior. A minute's silence was held before each game.
The Gropers first grade team pulled off a major upset against Merewether-Carlton. In the comeback of the year, the Bay won 21-20 after trailing 20-3 midway through the second half. The Gropers staged an epic comeback when Myles Eckersley intercepted a Carlton pass to link with Nikau Mcgregor to score a try. Minutes later Chad Northcott then Emerson Burgess crossed out wide to seal the win and claim the Hawthorne Cup in a boil over.
The Bay second XV started strongly and lead 12-3 at half time. The unbeaten Merewether found a way to win 23-12. For the Gropers, the Redmond brothers both scored tries. Centre Jake and half back Kade produced a man of the match performance with his non-stop efforts.
Third grade was a top of the table clash with Merewether winning narrowly 14-10 over a determined Gropers outfit. Classy fly half Blake Simpson was awarded the club points. Tries to Blake Simpson, Casey Dunning and flying winger Will Clarke delighted the crowd with many long range runs down the sideline.
The Gropers host the Singleton Bulls in all three grades on Saturday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.