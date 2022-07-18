The Gropers first grade team pulled off a major upset against Merewether-Carlton. In the comeback of the year, the Bay won 21-20 after trailing 20-3 midway through the second half. The Gropers staged an epic comeback when Myles Eckersley intercepted a Carlton pass to link with Nikau Mcgregor to score a try. Minutes later Chad Northcott then Emerson Burgess crossed out wide to seal the win and claim the Hawthorne Cup in a boil over.

