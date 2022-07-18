A Shoal Bay woman has gotten off to an exceptional start to the week after winning $100,000 in Monday's Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw.
The Port Stephens resident won the guaranteed 1st Prize of $100,000 and was already aware of her good fortune before speaking to officials from The Lott.
"I'm shaking. I'm in shock. My daughter is here with me and she's telling me to sit down," the woman exclaimed.
"I just got to my daughter's house. I told her I'd missed a call, so we checked my ticket.
"When I saw the amount, I told her that this couldn't be real - I couldn't believe it.
"I think the most I've ever won on a lottery had three figures.
"I never expected to win anything like this! "I am still in shock!
"First, I have some payments I need to finalise, and I think I'm going to put a deposit on my own little place and share with my kids and grandkids.
"I have beautiful parents that I'd love to give back to as well.
"I can't thank you enough. "Thank you so much."
The winning entry of two consecutive numbers was purchased online at thelott.com.
