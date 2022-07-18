Port Stephens Examiner
Shoal Bay woman wins $100K in Lucky Lotteries

Updated July 18 2022 - 10:35pm, first published 5:43am
A Shoal Bay woman has gotten off to an exceptional start to the week after winning $100,000 in Monday's Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw.

