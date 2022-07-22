Now- August 23: Port Stephens Community Arts Centre, Nelson Bay. Time: 10am-4pm Mon-Sat, 10am-1pm Sun. Cost: Free.
Exhibiting in the main gallery is Portraiture (humans, animals, and birds), Abstract Expressions (using photography, drawing, painting, textiles, or free-standing sculpture) and works by the Plein Air Painters (showcasing the Port's incredible outdoor views). The featured artist is Diane Baillie. Featured potter John Sherwin.
July 23: 116 Adelaide Street, Raymond Terrace. Time: 8am-12pm. Cost: Free.
Port Stephens residents/ratepayers can drop off unwanted chemicals at the Port Stephens Council admin building car park. For Chemical Cleanout drop off events, household quantities accepted are up to a maximum of 20 litres or 20 kilograms of a single item.
July 24: Raymond Terrace and Salamander Bay. Time: 9am-2pm. Cost: Free.
Free drop off of green waste for Port Stephens residents and ratepayers. Drop off locations are Raymond Terrace Newline Road Waste Facility and Salamander Bay Waste Transfer Station. Load limits apply.
July 24: Neil Carroll Park, Nelson Bay. Time: 8am-2pm.
A local outdoor market with a variety of handmade art and craft stalls, designer goods, collectables, plants and many unique items, gourmet artisan food and barista coffee. Held the second and fourth Sunday of the month.
July 28: Nelson Bay Cinema. Time: 6pm. Cost: Adults $20, under 18s $10.
A Sustainable Futures Festival event by EcoNetwork Port Stephens, watch Jennifer Peedom's visually stunning film River - a cinematic and musical odyssey that explores the remarkable relationship between humans and rivers. The ticket price also includes one free candy bar and a chance at the lucky door prize supplied by Irukandji Shark and Ray Encounters. Tickets: ecops.au/river.
July 30: Clarence Town Bowling Sport and Recreation Club. Time: 8am-12pm.
Clarence Town Lions Club's monthly markets feature food, jewellery, candles, honey, giftware, plants, bric a brac, fairy floss, clothes and more.
July 31: Raymond Terrace Bowling Club. Time: 2pm-5pm. Cost: $5.
Enjoy some great music from the 40s, 50s, and 60s provided by the Westlakes Seniors Swing Band. You can tap your feet, swing, dance without having to go out at night on a winter's day. Entry fee includes raffles. Net proceeds go towards the Raymond Terrace & District Historical Society. Inquiries to Laraine 0419 547 682 or Kathy 0431 925 843.
August 1-31: Raymond Terrace Library. Time: Open during library hours. Cost: Free.
Artist Henrietta Mooney will exhibit The Finer Detail at ArtSpace Raymond Terrace (within the Raymond Terrace Library) throughout August. The Finer Detail showcases the various processes required to create a scientifically accurate work of art. As natural history Illustrators, Julie Jackson and Mooney, in this exhibition, aim to communicate to the viewer what lies beneath a beautiful piece of botanical illustration, and convey the science behind the works. The exhibition will include examples of flower dissections, Herbarium specimens, drawings from the microscope, as well as finished art works.
August 13: 116 Adelaide Street, Raymond Terrace. Time: 8am-12pm. Cost: Free.
Drop off unwanted mattresses and tyres at the Port Stephens Council admin building car park. Limit is four mattresses and/or four tyres per vehicle, including tyres on rims. Tyres are not to exceed 1m in diameter and tyres must be clean free of soil or other contaminants.
