Artist Henrietta Mooney will exhibit The Finer Detail at ArtSpace Raymond Terrace (within the Raymond Terrace Library) throughout August. The Finer Detail showcases the various processes required to create a scientifically accurate work of art. As natural history Illustrators, Julie Jackson and Mooney, in this exhibition, aim to communicate to the viewer what lies beneath a beautiful piece of botanical illustration, and convey the science behind the works. The exhibition will include examples of flower dissections, Herbarium specimens, drawings from the microscope, as well as finished art works.

