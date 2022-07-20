Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Sports Shorts: Northern Hawks reserve grade team win big against Cessnock Goannas

By Peter Arnold
July 20 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON THE FLY: The Hawks reserve grade team are second on the ladder.

THE Northern Hawks reserve grade team made it six wins on the trot with an emphatic 58-0 win over the Cessnock Goannas on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.