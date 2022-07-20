THE Northern Hawks reserve grade team made it six wins on the trot with an emphatic 58-0 win over the Cessnock Goannas on Saturday.
Hawks winger Danny Vale had a great day out running in three tries and kicking nine goals from 10 attempts.
Advertisement
The Hawks are two points behind competition leaders Maitland Pickers with four rounds to go.
The under-19s went down to the Goannas 48-12.
The Hawks next face the Macquarie Scorpions at Lyall Peacock Field on July 30.
Under-19s play at 12.15pm. Reserves play at 1.30pm.
Good news out of the Hawks camp with Mallabula junior Kayle Gordon making his debut with the senior team last weekend.
The Mallabula Junior Rugby League Club deserve special praise from the Nelson Bay Junior Rugby League Club for allowing them to use their facilities on the weekend to get a host of games on.
Thanks to Amber and Jack for their help.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.