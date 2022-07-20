Port Stephens Examiner
Letters to the Port Stephens Examiner: July 21

July 20 2022 - 8:30pm
ADVOCATE: Casey Freeman with daughter Ruby and their koala signs which Daryl Ryan from One Mile says are a welcome addition to the area.

Ponga's performance duality 

Watching the State of Origin last week, the Knights fullback Kalyn Ponga played like his coach Billy Slater and got the rewards and praise.

