Watching the State of Origin last week, the Knights fullback Kalyn Ponga played like his coach Billy Slater and got the rewards and praise.
On the weekend he played for the Knights, but not like he played on the Wednesday before.
Maybe his job as captain makes him feel he has to be in everything and everywhere but he is much more effective if he played like Billy Slater as he did in Queensland.
Maybe his coach could relieve him of his captain's duties and get him playing like the great fullback he can be - as he demonstrated on Wednesday night.
Port Stephens Council claims the koala signs installed by the Freeman family should be removed because they 'don't comply' (Family's campaign to save Port koalas, Examiner, News, June 23).
What a joke.
Maybe that is because the council didn't think of it and they don't like any good ideas coming from members of the public?
These signs are a great idea and because they stand out, they stop people becoming complacent about koalas.
Where was the council when wanna be politicians of all persuasions placed their election posters anywhere and everywhere, some of which still haven't been taken down.
I was interested to read Peta Credlin's article recently.
As usual coming from the Murdoch stable, where all their journalists are political and climate change experts, I was not disappointed by her efforts to diffuse the current weather patterns.
She concentrated on past flood levels in an effort to get her one-sided view accepted, however she conveniently bypassed all the facts.
She did not mention the record temperatures that have been recorded overseas, such as when the temperature reached 40 degrees in an altitude never experienced before, nor did she mention the rise in sea levels or the water temperature rise in the oceans.
It seems all of those who work for the Fox network cannot accept the reality that they are in fact not believed by the majority.
I must admit I do watch both the ABC and Fox in an effort to get a balanced result.
However with Fox I find it more comical than factual.
Numerous roads around Nelson Bay are in an atrocious state.
Deep potholes cause drivers to swerve suddenly over double yellow lines, or drivers can go through them and risk serious damage to their motor vehicles.
If this situation continues, in my opinion it's only a matter of time until we see serious head on collisions on some of the major arteries around the township.
Is it incompetence in our council [road maintenance]?
Are employees are given inferior materials to fill up the potholes which, over the past decade or more, have lasted only to the next rainfall?
Is it a matter of providing ongoing employment for council workers who in turn have no incentive to complete a job which lasts?
Or, is it a combination of all three?
For a popular tourist destination to have roads in the current state of disrepair should be a matter of great shame for both councillors and council management alike.
Do the residents of Nelson Bay have to wait until road fatalities occur before urgent attention is given to more permanently addressing road conditions?
