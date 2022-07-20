The Medowie Marauders could have another premiership on the horizon with its men's divisional side going through another week of the Hunter Rugby season undefeated.
The men's team, which claimed Hunter Rugby's divisional premiership in 2020, posted a 33-5 victory against University during the rugby union club's Indigenous round at Boyd Oval on Saturday, July 16.
The biggest event on the club's calendar, the Marauders senior men and womens teams played in Indigenous jerseys while there was free face painting, balloon twisting, painting and beading activities for children on the sidelines.
The club's family-friendly Indigenous round activities were partially funded by an Aboriginal Affairs NSW grant.
While the men claimed victory against Uni, the Marauders women were not so fortunate. In a tough game, University grabbed the win 36-15.
Club president and women's team player Renee Goreham said the scoreline did not reflect the solid effort the rugby side put into the game.
"That score for us was really good," she said.
The club enjoyed its biggest turnout of the year on Saturday. Friends and families turned out in support of players, and to enjoy the extra activities.
Worimi elder Anthony Anderson handed out specially designed Indigenous jerseys to players. The men wore jerseys with three Indigenous designs to honour the heritage of players on the team.
The Australian Indigenous design was done by Walter Walker, the Fijian design on the shoulder was by Rustiate Silimaibau Saulagilagi and the Maori design on the other shoulder was done by Jerome Tepeeti.
"The design represents the diversity we have in our teams and in our club," Goreham said. "We hold our Indigenous round as close to NAIDOC Week as we can but we celebrate the many different cultures and backgrounds we have within the club."
A traditional smoking ceremony, performed by Worimi man Justin Ridgeway, kick started the afternoon of rugby.
Goreham said the men's progress this season, having won all eight of its games, was building excitement within the club.
With six more rounds until finals, the men could be on track to win a second premiership in two years. It comes after the men's team broke a 20 year premiership drought in 2020 as the club marked its 40th anniversary.
Medowie's men face Easts away on Saturday, July 23. The women are away to The Waratahs.
The only other Marauders team to play on July 16 was its under-12 side, which posted a 52-0 loss to the Singleton Bulls.
Ellie-Marie Watts is a Hunter Communities journalist who writes primarily for the Port Stephens Examiner but also helps on the Dungog Chronicle, Hunter Valley News and Singleton Argus. A community journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie writes news, sport and feature stories, snaps photos and connects readers with newspapers via digital platforms.
