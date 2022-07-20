Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap - List

AFL: Nelson Bay Marlins a force to be reckoned with as teams top ladders

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
July 20 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Nelson Bay Marlins will face their biggest test so far this season on Saturday when they travel to the Central Coast for a top of the table clash with The Entrance Bateau Bay.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie-Marie Watts

Ellie-Marie Watts

Journalist

Ellie-Marie Watts is a Hunter Communities journalist who writes primarily for the Port Stephens Examiner but also helps on the Dungog Chronicle, Hunter Valley News and Singleton Argus. A community journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie writes news, sport and feature stories, snaps photos and connects readers with newspapers via digital platforms.

Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.