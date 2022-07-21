This free-standing home is generous in size and modern throughout, offering easy living that would be ideal for those wanting to downsize, or a holiday home that is within walking distance to all Nelson Bay has to offer.
The three-bedroom home features an open-plan layout with large sliding doors that flow out to the undercover alfresco patio to take advantage of the Northern sunlight.
The well-equipped kitchen features granite benchtops, Smeg appliances, a dishwasher and ample cupboard space.
The master bedroom has an ensuite and opens out to the rear patio.
Other features include a split-cycle air conditioner and low-maintenance gardens.
