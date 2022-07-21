Port Stephens Examiner
House of the week: 21a Bay Street, Nelson Bay

July 21 2022 - 12:00am
  • 3 beds 2 bath 1 car
  • For sale $890,000
  • Agency: Raine & Horne Nelson Bay
  • Agent: Bonnie Roosendaal
  • Phone: 0429 941 604
  • Inspection: Saturday 1.30pm

This free-standing home is generous in size and modern throughout, offering easy living that would be ideal for those wanting to downsize, or a holiday home that is within walking distance to all Nelson Bay has to offer.

