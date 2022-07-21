Port Stephens Examiner
Federal government change to Distribution Priority Area status means more general practice doctors eligible to work in Hunter region, Labor MPs say

July 21 2022 - 12:30am
Change means more GPs eligible to work in Hunter region

The federal government has reclassified a range of locations across the Hunter, Port Stephens, Lake Macquarie and Central Coast in an effort to make it easier for people to see a general practice doctor sooner.

