Hawk Lead-In Fighter aircraft from RAAF Base Williamtown will return to the Salt Ash Air Weapons Range for a month-long training program starting from Monday.
Commander Air Combat Group, Air Commodore Tim Alsop, said East Medowie, Salt Ash and Lemon Tree Passage residents could expect the range to be used consistently from 9am to 5pm between July 25 and August 19.
"Aircrew always minimise their use of the range; once proficiency has been attained, they move onto the next stage of their course," AIRCDRE Alsop said.
"Air Force has a responsibility to ensure personnel are ready and able to deploy at short notice and this involves necessary air to ground training that is employed at SAAWR [Salt Ash Air Weapons Range].''
A fourth week may be scheduled if weather conditions restrict training objectives.
Fighter jet aircrew training operations are scheduled for weekdays only between 9am and 5pm.
"There is currently no programed training scheduled for F-35A Lightning II aircraft on SAAWR. We will advise if the program changes," AIRCDRE Alsop said.
"PC-21 aircraft also operate intermittently on the range, in support of Number Four Squadron combat control and joint terminal attack training."
AIRCDRE Alsop said every effort was made to minimise any inconvenience to residents during SAAWR training and advised the range schedule could change at short notice due to weather or operational considerations.
