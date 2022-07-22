Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Hawks return to Salt Ash Air Weapons Range for month-long fighter jet aircrew training

Updated July 22 2022 - 4:11am, first published 4:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TRAINING: A Hawk 127 (A27-07) from No. 76 Squadron taking off from RAAF Base Williamtown. Picture: CPL Melina Young

Hawk Lead-In Fighter aircraft from RAAF Base Williamtown will return to the Salt Ash Air Weapons Range for a month-long training program starting from Monday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.