Flood clean up continues for the Port towns that were inundated with water at the start of July but some residents have received a helping hand with the job.
Fire and Rescue NSW strike teams were busy in Raymond Terrace this week helping residents in streets worst hit by flooding clear water damaged goods from their homes and hose down mud and silt from public spaces.
"This is something we regularly do post-flood events. We help out where we can," FRNSW Inspect Brett Crotty said.
"We'll form strike teams with firefighters and appliances from areas that can spare the resources and redeploy them to the areas that need help with the clean-up."
FRNSW sent strike teams of firefighters to the Hawkesbury, Central Coast and the Hunter regions following widespread flooding at the beginning of July.
In the Hunter, three teams and seven rapid damage assessment crews were assigned to help the worst-hit areas of the Hunter such as Singleton, Maitland and Raymond Terrace.
FRNSW said the strike teams are capable of assessing flood damage in up to 500 homes a day in "urban environments" and up to 250 properties in semi-urban areas.
"We send out our rapid damage assessment teams to start with," Inspector Crotty said.
"They'll go down a street and assess where the water rose to, how much damage there was in the street, what level of assistance will be needed.
"Once that assessment is made, crews will come through and take a look.
"Some people may need a bit more help than others. Half the time when we get there, people will have already cleared a lot of damaged stuff out but we'll give their homes a hose out, get rid of the mud and silt.
"You may also have elderly people or people not able to move things around in need of help clearing large items from houses. We can go in and help move things around and then do a hose out."
In addition to helping residents in Hunter, Glenelg, Swan and Port Stephens streets remove damaged furniture and and mud from their homes, firefighters also worked to clear mud from Riverside Park and surrounding streets which went underwater when the Hunter River breached its banks and flooded the low-lying area.
Firefighter could be seen hosing down and using shovels to scrape mud from footpaths and the rotunda in Riverside Park.
Inspector Crotty said the firefighters and trucks that form the strike teams were pulled from areas that could support the reallocation of resources.
"You might ask why there's Wyong fire trucks in Raymond Terrace but it's because we grab stations that we can cover," he said.
"Stations like Raymond Terrace or Branxton, they are far removed from other stations. We wouldn't have anyone left to cover the towns if they were on a strike team and there was an emergency.
"We have to maintain our day-to day jobs first and take whatever we have spare to provide this assistance."
Flood-impacted residents of Hunter, Glenelg and Swan streets in Raymond Terrace are now eligible for an extra kerbside rubbish collection.
Port Stephens residents are entitled to two free kerbside collections of waste a year.
The need for an additional kerbside collection in streets that were the most impacted by flooding in July was brought to the council's attention by councillor Giacomo Arnott.
The council has agreed to the request.
"If you're affected, call council on 4988 0255... We will then be able to organise a pickup for you at no cost and preserve your two yearly pickup entitlements," Cr Arnott said.
"I hope this extra service will take a little bit of the load off local families as they recover from the flood damage."
Ellie-Marie Watts is a Hunter Communities journalist who writes primarily for the Port Stephens Examiner but also helps on the Dungog Chronicle, Hunter Valley News and Singleton Argus. A community journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie writes news, sport and feature stories, snaps photos and connects readers with newspapers via digital platforms.
