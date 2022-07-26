FINGAL Bay Rugby League Club had a massive roll up for their Old Boys and sponsors day on Saturday, July 23 with some entertaining footy being played.
The Bomboras ladies league tag team made it seven wins in a row with a grinding 14-8 win against a well drilled Stroud Raiders.
In a very close contest, Fingal held a narrow 8-6 lead at half time and went on with the job in the second half with some clever set plays. Try scorers were players' player Nicole Bennett, Tash Harris and Michelle Sproule.
The Bomboras men's team showed plenty of commitment against the much bigger and very physical Awabakal but went down 26-6.
The undermanned Fingal team were in the contest at half time trailing 10-6. They were overrun in the final quarter out wide by the sheer pace of the Awabakal outside backs, especially without key forwards Bo Earl and Alex Sharpe. Losing Isaac Kneipp in the game only made things tougher for the Bommies.
There were plenty of willing workers in the middle - Erasmus Van-Zyl, Cameron Scully, Perry White and Billy Clarke. Winger Lachlan Compton had a fine game with his groundbreaking runs in the middle.
Players' player and tackling tyro Ben Schneider who was a standout in defence, launching himself at the much bigger opposition.
Scott Mellor marked his 100th game for the club on Saturday. Scott first started playing the Bomboras in 2008. He rejoined the club in 2021 after breaking his back playing against Dora Creek in 2014.
Saturday was the Bomboras second game of the week with the men playing West Wallsend away in some very muddy conditions on Wednesday, July 20. West Wallsend won 18-10.
IT WAS a good weekend for one rugby league family in Nelson Bay.
Andrew Chapman, manager of the Northern Hawks Rugby League Club, celebrated his birthday by travelling to Sydney to watch his son Isaac make his debut with the South Sydney Rabbitohs jersey flegg team. South played the Melbourne Storm feeder club, the Victorian Thunderbolts.
In a very close game the visitors won 24-22. Isaac had a great game - fantastic reward for all his hard work and commitment from the start of the season.
Andrew's busy weekend continued when he returned on Sunday to Mallabula Oval to see the Northern Hawks continue on their winning way. Too strong for Central, the Hawks won 42-6. The Hawks are now equal first on the ladder.
Speedy wingers Danny Vale and David Green enjoyed the sparkling backline plays both scoring two tries. Hard working lock Quincey Ross was a stand out players' player while prop Jesse O'Connor had a strong game.
Former Malabulla junior Kayle Gordon was impressive playing on his old home ground. The Hawks play away to the Macquarie Scorpions this weekend.
NELSON Bay Rugby Union Club hosted the Singleton Bulls on Saturday.
The Bulls were down on numbers and forfeited their third grade game, placing the Bay's thirds in second place with a game in hand.
First grade retained the Hawthorne Cup with a 29-7 win over a determined Singleton outfit. Classy fullback Chad Northcott scored the opening try before winger Emerson Burgess finished a slick back line movement for the Bay to lead 12-0 at half time. Man of the match was rugged centre Jake Redmond who shut down many of the Bulls attacking raids and was a constant threat in attack.
The Second XV outclassed the Bulls with a 65-0 shutout, racing to a 38-0 lead at half time.
Try scorers were hard working props George Fielder and Nathan Mcleay, Sam Mitchell, Liam Cassano, Taniela Rabolelele, Mitch Workman, Rhys York, Mitch Affleck, Blake Fuller and Kailen Williams.
The win has the seconds in fifth place The Gropers play University away on July 30.
Share your sports news with the Examiner. Whether it's a sporting achievement, career milestone, an important team result or an upcoming club event you want the community to know about, email the details to portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au and a journalist will be in touch.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.