Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

House of the week: 93 Tilligerry Track, Tanilba Bay

July 27 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
  • 4 beds 1 bath 2 car
  • For sale $715,000
  • Agency: Ray White
  • Agent: Greg Delahunty
  • Phone: 0423 430 850
  • Inspection: Saturday 12pm

This four-bedroom home is not your standard property.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.