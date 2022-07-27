This four-bedroom home is not your standard property.
Advertisement
Combining modern and rustic characteristics, features include a formal entry with study, or sitting room, at the front of the home, a spacious kitchen with an industrial oven and dishwasher, large lounge and dining rooms, as well as an extra rumpus room.
Other features inside include a bathroom with a separate toilet, extra high ceilings, quality laminate floors, combustion fire and split system air conditioners.
Outside the home is a front deck that overlooks the vegetable gardens and there is concreted side access that leads to the detached garage.
The home backs onto a reserve and is within easy walking distance to local shops, schools, clubs, parks and the water's edge.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.