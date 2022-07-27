This newly built home is positioned near Nelson Bay CBD within walking distance to the golf and bowling clubs, and beaches.
Advertisement
Featuring four bedrooms, all with built-ins, the master suite is located downstairs with its own private courtyard.
There are two living areas, one on each level, and two-and-a-half bathrooms with floor-to-ceiling tiles, and a large bath located in the upstairs bathroom.
Features include high ceilings, quality finishes throughout (including imported Spanish tiles), 40mm Caesarstone kitchen benchtops, German-made appliances and ducted air conditioning that can be controlled via mobile phone.
There is also a double garage with internal access and a laundry with plenty of storage and direct outside access.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.