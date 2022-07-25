Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Something Fishy: Broughton Island historical research prompts 'what's in a name?' ponder

By John 'Stinker' Clarke
Updated July 25 2022 - 9:54pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WHAT IS IT: East Head or Black Head on Broughton Island?

It was back in 2009 when I launched Broughton Islanders, a book recalling the history of Broughton Island from the involvement of the Worimi people to the European, Chinese, Italian, French and Greek visitors.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.