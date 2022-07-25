It was back in 2009 when I launched Broughton Islanders, a book recalling the history of Broughton Island from the involvement of the Worimi people to the European, Chinese, Italian, French and Greek visitors.
The establishment of the fishermen's settlement in Esmeralda Cove and the fires that destroyed the Greek huts on North Harbor were all part of the story that makes Broughton Island unique.
Advertisement
Since I wrote the book further information, photographs and documented evidence, relating to the island, have surfaced.
Local historians Jeff Pettifer and Richard Nancarrow uncovered an article 'Putting Broughton Islands on the Map 1770 - 1851' by Robert. R. King.
The article tells us that "James Cook, in May 1770, named the island Black Head when he mistook the island as a part of the mainland. A map in the article, produced by explorer John Oxley in 1822, shows Black Head Island, which we now call Broughton Island".
It could be assumed that what Cook had seen and named was in fact the most easterly outcrop and the highest point now commonly called - East Head.
Worimi people inhabited the island for at least 2000 years however their name for the island or the headland do not seem to have been recorded. Recent efforts to uncover a name have been unsuccessful.
If you've got a picture of a whopper caught in the Port or fishing yarn to share, get in touch with Stinker. Send your story and photos via email to Stinker at stinkerfishing@yahoo.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.