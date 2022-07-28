Beloved Disney sing-along Frozen will come to life in Medowie in August.
Medowie Christian School students from kindergarten to Year 10 are featured in this one hour stage musical of the hit animated movie.
Meet the lovable characters - ice harvester Kristoff, his noble reindeer Sven and happy snowman Olaf - and join them as they adventure through the mountains of Arendelle to help Princess Anna find her sister Queen Elsa, after she freezes the land, creating an eternal winter.
Students starring as lead characters in the production are: Lily Hughes is Elsa, Amity Blatch as Anna, Dylan Salter as Kristoff, Melia Humfrey as Sven, Jazzmyn Blatch as Olaf, Joshua Lee as Prince Hans, Charlie Dew as The Duke of Weselton and Evie Gibson as Oaken.
Students in supporting roles include: Ebony Serret, Serenity Blatch, Lucille Collins, Dusty Oakhill, Joshua Edwards, Maisie Humfrey, Emily Gallaway, Amira Ireson, Lillian Billett, Hannah White, Charlotte Dawe, Mirium Serrett and Bethany Daniel.
In other roles: Taylor Weeks, Shania Swain, Lydia Hallett, Olivia Sheather and Sahri Redding; Ted Halpin, Charlotte O'Neill, Eden Ireson, Tiarna Beizudenhout, Pippa Galloway and Tobias Nolan; Darcy Sinclair, Zachary O'Neill, Asher McDonald, Bethany Gibson, Saachi Brown and; James Pitcher and Tyler Rodgers.
There will three performances of Medowie Frozen Jr: Thursday, August 11, Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13. All will begin at 6.30pm.
Tickets, between $6-$19, can be purchased at eventbrite.com. Search for Frozen Jr. Musical.
