Enjoy some great music from the 40s, 50s, and 60s provided by the Westlakes Seniors Swing Band. You can tap your feet, swing, dance without having to go out at night on a winter's day. Entry fee includes raffles. Net proceeds go towards the Raymond Terrace & District Historical Society. Inquiries to Laraine 0419 547 682 or Kathy 0431 925 843.

