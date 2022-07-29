Now- August 23: Port Stephens Community Arts Centre, Nelson Bay. Time: 10am-4pm Mon-Sat, 10am-1pm Sun. Cost: Free.
Exhibiting in the main gallery is Portraiture (humans, animals, and birds), Abstract Expressions (using photography, drawing, painting, textiles, or free-standing sculpture) and works by the Plein Air Painters (showcasing the Port's incredible outdoor views). The featured artist is Diane Baillie. Featured potter John Sherwin.
July 28: Nelson Bay Cinema. Time: 6pm. Cost: Adults $20, under 18s $10.
A Sustainable Futures Festival event by EcoNetwork Port Stephens, watch Jennifer Peedom's visually stunning film River - a cinematic and musical odyssey that explores the remarkable relationship between humans and rivers. Tickets: ecops.au/river.
July 30: Clarence Town Bowling Sport and Recreation Club. Time: 8am-12pm.
Clarence Town Lions Club's monthly markets feature food, jewellery, candles, honey, giftware, plants, bric a brac, fairy floss, clothes and more.
July 31: Valhalla Restaurant Bar, Bobs Farm. Time: 1pm-4pm. Cost: Free.
As part of Valhalla's new live music Sundays, Rod Coote will be playing in the outdoor lounge on July 31. Coote is an Australian indie-folk/pop singer-songwriter based in Newcastle. Valhalla will also have live bands on some Saturday nights.
July 31: Raymond Terrace Bowling Club. Time: 2pm-5pm. Cost: $5.
Enjoy some great music from the 40s, 50s, and 60s provided by the Westlakes Seniors Swing Band. You can tap your feet, swing, dance without having to go out at night on a winter's day. Entry fee includes raffles. Net proceeds go towards the Raymond Terrace & District Historical Society. Inquiries to Laraine 0419 547 682 or Kathy 0431 925 843.
July 31: Neil Carroll Park, Nelson Bay. Time: 9am-2pm.
Second-hand tools and clothes to arthritis cream, candle oils, handicrafts, local produce, art, pottery, plants and cakes.
August 1-31: ArtSpace Raymond Terrace Library. Time: Open during library hours. Cost: Free.
Artist Henrietta Mooney's The Finer Detail exhibition showcases the various processes required to create a scientifically accurate work of art.
August 13: 116 Adelaide Street, Raymond Terrace. Time: 8am-12pm. Cost: Free.
Drop off unwanted mattresses and tyres at the Port Stephens Council admin building car park. Limit is four mattresses and/or four tyres per vehicle, including tyres on rims. Tyres are not to exceed 1m in diameter and tyres must be clean free of soil or other contaminants.
