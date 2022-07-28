The "world-first" hydrogen energy storage system built in the Hunter would cost homeowners $30,000 if they tried to buy one today, but the company behind the technology hopes costs come down before it goes into commercial production.
That eye-catching price tag does not include the cost of installing solar panels on your roof, if you don't already have them.
Advertisement
But executives from LAVO said during a briefing at Tomago engineering firm Varley on Friday, July 22 that their $65 million in orders from all over the world suggested many domestic consumers were ready to pay that much to store their solar energy.
The company says the units, which are not yet approved for domestic use in any Australian state, can power a typical house for about two-and-a-half days when the sun doesn't shine.
The hydrogen energy storage system splits filtered water into hydrogen and oxygen using solar energy, stores the hydrogen in metal hydride tanks then converts the hydrogen into electricity via a fuel cell.
"Safety is paramount when you're dealing with hydrogen," LAVO chief operating officer Jacques Markgraaf said.
"It's very complex to deal with it; it's very costly to handle. So through the University of NSW [which developed the metal hydride technology] and through this innovation they've managed to overcome a number of those issues relating to hydrogen."
The work LAVO is doing in Tomago was highlighted by Port Stephens MP Kate Washington when she hosted Labor's shadow minister for industry and trade, Anoulack Chanthivong, on July 22.
She, Mr Chanthivong and Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp visited two Tomago-based firms to meet with workers and highlight the success and growth potential of manufacturing in the Hunter region.
It comes as NSW Labor announced a policy to rebuild the domestic manufacturing industry, which includes:
"When the Liberal-National Government chose to spend billions of taxpayer dollars on trains built overseas, our communities in the Hunter were horrified. Labor's policy will mean more jobs, better wages, increased skills, and more training opportunities for people in my community of Port Stephens and right across the Hunter," Ms Washington said.
The July 22 visit included a tour of Australia's largest privately-owned electrical engineering company, Ampcontrol and LAVO.
With surging demand in green energy storage solutions, LAVO anticipates growth of its award-winning hydrogen battery will increase from $29 million in sales revenue in 2021 to $253 million in 2023. The project is expected to create more than 250 jobs by 2025.
Since 1968, Ampcontrol has grown to over 850 employees across 30 operations worldwide servicing the resources, infrastructure, and energy sectors.
"By committing to domestic manufacturing, we can help grow innovative businesses like Ampcontrol, LAVO, and many others across NSW. This will create much-needed, well-paid jobs, and grow our economy for the future," Mr Chanthivong said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.